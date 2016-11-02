MOSCOW Alexander Rodchenko's 1919 avant-garde artwork "Construction No.95" will lead an auction of Russian art in London this month, where it is seen fetching up to $4.3 million.

The oil work, which has been held in the same collection for 20 years according to auction house Sotheby's, went on display in Moscow on Wednesday ahead of the Nov. 29 sale where it is estimated to bring in 2.5-3.5 million pounds ($3 million-$4.3 million).

Other works in Sotheby's sale include Vladimir Stenberg's "Abstract Composition" and Varvara Stepanova's "Textile Design in Yellow and Black".

($1 = 0.8129 pounds)

