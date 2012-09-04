NEW YORK Southern Copper (SCCO.N) is pushing forward with expansion plans in Peru worth more than $1.6 billion despite lower global prices for the red metal that have trimmed revenue so far this year, Chief Executive Oscar Gonzalez said.

Its projects depend on obtaining regulatory approvals from Peru's government and persuading community groups that it will rely on reclaimed or desalinated water and won't affect scarce water supplies.

The unit of Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) forecasts the average copper price this year to be around $3.60 a pound, down from $4 a pound last year, he said, which has cut revenues 3.4 percent

"What we can do is invest to produce more and lower costs because we can't do much with respect to prices," Gonzalez told Reuters.

He said the company could generate savings by improving its transportation infrastructure in Peru, where it is planning an expansion of about $600 million at its Toquepala mine and is redrafting an environment impact study for its $1 billion Tia Maria mine project.

"If the (mining) ministry approves the study early next year ... Tia Maria would be ready by late 2014 to produce in early 2015," he said.

Peru's government asked the company to overhaul its environmental mitigation plan last year after community protesters urged the company to use water from the Pacific Ocean for its mine, instead of freshwater.

Southern Copper, which expects Tia Maria to boost its production by 120,000 metric tons (132,277 tons) per year, has been meeting with local leaders and is holding public hearings in nearby communities to discuss the project and finish its new draft of the environmental impact study in a couple of months.

The company is also waiting approval for environmental impact assessment for the expansion of Toquepala, a mine in the southern region of Tacna, which would duplicate its milling capacity.

Though softer prices and a slowdown in China have prompted some global miners to pull back on new projects, that has not yet happened in Peru, where costs tend to be lower.

Southern Copper, one of the world's leading copper producers with mines and plants in Peru and Mexico, expects output to rise slightly this year.

"Production was 650,000 tonnes last year and this year will be up slightly on better output in Mexico, mainly at Buenavista," Gonzalez said.

Southern Copper controls the Buenavista and La Caridad projects in Mexico, and operates the Toquepala and Cuajone mines as well as a refinery in Peru. Its Ilo smelter in Peru is undergoing maintenance for a month and has been halted.

"Peruvian production will be almost the same or a bit lower because of low grades."

He added that the company is renegotiating labor contracts with three Peruvian unions. The contracts expire in August.

In Toquepala the company is building a conveyer belt to replace truck and train transportation of its minerals, an upgrade it has planned for its Cuajone mine as well.

"The transportation belt will give us savings of almost $10 million per year," he said. "We expect that we'll be able to recuperate revenues in coming months to finish this year like we did last year."

Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer after Chile, relies of minerals for 60 percent of its export earnings.

