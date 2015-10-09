Faulty new UK one-pound coins fetching a mint on eBay
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
South Korean celebrities hit the red carpet on Friday for the Korea Drama Awards in Jinju, which honor the top television shows of the year.
Stars such as Kim Soo-hyun and Lee Jong-suk were among those greeted by hundreds of screaming fans ahead of the ceremony.
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
SANTIAGO Two baby lion cubs were presented to the public at a zoo in Chile on Thursday, born after a pioneering veterinary procedure that involved a reversed vasectomy of their father.