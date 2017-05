An employee sits in front of the logo of Hyundai Motor at its dealership in Seoul, South Korea October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Shares of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and Amorepacific Corp fell on Friday after local media reported China had ordered tour operators to stop selling trips to the country following Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defense system.

Hyundai Motor, South Korea's biggest automaker, fell by 5 percent while Amorepacific, the country's top cosmetics maker, fell nearly 12 percent to its lowest in more than two years.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)