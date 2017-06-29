FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Franklin Templeton trims Korea treasury bonds as part of portfolio adjustment: source
June 29, 2017 / 1:11 AM / a day ago

Franklin Templeton trims Korea treasury bonds as part of portfolio adjustment: source

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton has sold some of its Korea treasury bond holdings in recent weeks as part of its portfolio adjustment, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

No other foreign institutional funds appear to be pulling back from Korean treasuries other than Franklin Templeton for now, the person said, declining to be named due to the sensitive nature of the issue.

Market participants estimated a total 3 trillion won ($2.63 billion) was reduced from the fund's holdings of short-dated KTB covering June 27 and June 28.

Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee, writing by Cynthia Kim

