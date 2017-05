A construction worker looks out from 99th floor of Lotte World Tower, which is currently under construction, in Seoul in this March 4, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

SEOUL South Korea's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in the first quarter over the previous three months, revised central bank data showed on Thursday, the same as an earlier estimate.

From a year earlier, Asia's fourth-largest economy expanded by 2.5 percent in the January-March period, the Bank of Korea data showed, just above a 2.4 percent rise estimated in April by the bank.

