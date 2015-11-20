SAN FRANCISCO An expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve could threaten financial stability in emerging markets including South Korea, a member of the Bank of Korea's monetary policy board said on Friday.

"The latent risk and potential impacts associated with the upcoming U.S. interest rate hike could be large in EMEs (emerging market economies), and Korea would not be exempt," Joon-Ho Hahm said in remarks prepared for delivery to the San Francisco Fed's Asia Economic Policy conference.

"The upcoming U.S. interest rate normalization could have larger-than-expected impacts on EMEs, if it is combined with other destabilizing factors such as the slowdown in the Chinese economy and a further decline in commodity prices."

The Fed has put markets on notice that it may raise short-term rates in December after keeping them near zero for seven years.

A rise in the U.S. benchmark interest rate could trigger outflows of short-term capital, "giving rise to significant negative externalities for our real economy," Hahm said. Financial stability could also be threatened because the Bank of Korea's current low interest rate has helped boost household debt.

Currently the Bank of Korea judges it likely that banks could absorb the shock that a sudden interest-rate rise and a drop in housing prices could generate, he said.

But the Bank of Korea has been working to incorporate financial stability concerns into its monetary policies in order to make sure the economy is properly buffered, he said.

One approach, he said, is to consider financial stability implications when setting the bank's inflation target, which it does every three years. Another would be to consider those risks when targeting output.

Still, he said, "we will also need to be very cautious about any unintended consequences," including weakening inflation expectations.

