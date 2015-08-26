A currency dealer works in front of electronic boards showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) (C), the exchange rates between the Chinese yuan and South Korean won (L), and tthe exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won (R), at a dealing room of a... REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL The biggest risk facing South Korea's economy in the second half of the year is the U.S. Federal Reserve's pending interest rate hike, a Bank of Korea board member said on Wednesday.

"We have many risks facing our economy in the second half. The biggest one is the Fed's rate hike and there is a chance global financial markets may move in extremely volatile ways after the hike," said Chung Hae-bang in opening remarks for a press lunch.

Chung said the government and the central bank were preparing responses for future risks, including volatility from economic troubles in China and uncertainties coming out of other emerging market economies.

He noted that South Korea's economy had been growing at a modest pace, below expectations.

