SEOUL South Korean exports fell the most in two years in March and inflation hit its lowest since 1999, weakening economic momentum and putting the central bank under pressure to cut interest rates again.

The central bank has said the South Korean economy would pick up in the March quarter after suffering its worst growth in almost six years in October through December, but a recent run of data provided little evidence of a sharp rebound.

Markets showed a muted reaction to the generally weak indicators published on Wednesday as investors have already priced in a strong chance of another interest rate cut in the coming months to support growth.

"South Korea's economy needs both consumption and exports to escape this rut, and exports are more important out of the two," said Im No-jung, chief economist at IM Investment & Securities in Seoul.

"It will be difficult for the economy to improve anytime soon and any meaningful rebound in shipments will be unlikely until the fourth quarter."

Im said he sees another rate cut as soon as May this year.

Exports in March fell 4.2 percent from a year earlier, the trade ministry data showed, the sharpest fall since February 2013 and worse than the median forecast for a 1.8 percent fall in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Imports fell 15.3 percent in March from a year before as domestic demand remained weak and the plunge in global energy prices took its toll. The declines took the trade balance to a record $8.4 billion surplus in March.

The average export value per working day was $1.96 billion in March, 10.1 percent lower than $2.18 billion in March last year, Thomson Reuters calculations showed.

The trade ministry will provide a breakdown by destination and product later in the day.

Consumer prices rose only 0.4 percent in March on-year due to lower energy prices and weak consumer demand, statistics agency data showed. March inflation was the slowest since July 1999 although it matched the median forecast in the Reuters survey.

Adding to the gloom, the HSBC/Markit Economics survey showed South Korea's manufacturing activity and new export orders both contracted in March from February, with prices of manufactured goods falling by the sharpest pace in six years.

The Bank of Korea cut its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.75 percent in early March, the sixth cut since the current easing cycle started in early 2012. It will next review its policy on April 9.

