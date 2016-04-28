Trade pact dumped by Trump could be revived at Asia-Pacific meeting
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Thursday there is a need to consider "selective" quantitative easing to provide liquidity where it is needed in light of ongoing structural reforms, media reported.
"We need to aggressively look at selective ways of quantitative easing to secure funds for structural reform, but not the easing we've seen in places like the U.S., Japan and the European Union," Park said in a cabinet meeting, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Park was reiterating comments made earlier this week about considering a version of QE that would involve changing the central bank's charter to let it buy more types of securities.
BEIJING Chinese state media on Wednesday criticized the United States for hindering efforts to stop global cyber threats in the wake of the WannaCry "ransomware" attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide in recent days.