SEOUL South Korea's finance minister-nominee Yoo Il-ho said on Monday he will respond to possible economic risks in the first quarter of this year in an aggressive manner via a flexible and expansionary policy stance.

"My utmost efforts will be made for the economic recovery to go on through aggressive efforts, including early spending of government funds to respond to possible economic risks in the first quarter," said Yoo in a speech to lawmakers at parliament.

Yoo will be answering questions from lawmakers on Monday regarding future policy but he does not require their approval to become finance minister.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)