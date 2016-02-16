SEOUL South Korea's central bank governor acknowledged on Tuesday the softening economy may warrant policy easing soon but declined to signal any immediate action, citing heightened uncertainty over the global economy and financial markets.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate KROCRT=ECI steady at a record-low 1.50 percent, as widely expected by analysts.

But a split vote and the governor's bearish tone sparked a rally in bonds.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol told reporters that even if the BOK opted to ease monetary policy "the resulting effect of lower interest rates is uncertain due to external unrest". He said South Korea's economic recovery was faltering mainly because of unfavorable conditions in other countries.

Government bonds rallied across the board, with the 1- and 3-year yields both setting record closing lows and falling far below the policy interest rate, which is a 7-day repurchase agreement rate.

Analysts said South Korea's economy would show further signs of weakening in coming weeks, pressuring the Bank of Korea to cut the policy rate as soon as at its March 10 meeting.

"More indicators for the January-February period will make the economic weakness clearer and the Bank of Korea will find it difficult to resist," said Seo Hyang-mi, a fixed-income analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

Twenty-five of 27 analysts polled by Reuters ahead of the decision forecast the Bank of Korea would hold interest rates steady on Tuesday. But a majority of the analysts expected a rate cut in March to boost economic activity.

Board member Ha Sung-keun was the sole dissenter in the seven-member committee on Tuesday, voting for an immediate 25 basis-point cut in the rate, Governor Lee said, without elaborating on Ha's views.

Lee repeatedly cited heightened uncertainty over not only the financial and commodities markets but over global economic growth generally. Caution demanded the BOK not to make hasty changes in policy, he said.

Separately, the Bank of Korea increased its low-interest lending facility for smaller companies by 5 trillion won ($4.11 billion. That amount, and the 4 trillion won already available in the program, would be offered to companies through banks.

The Bank of Korea's March policy meeting is seen as the last opportunity for the current monetary policy committee to move interest rates, as four of its members will be replaced in April.

($1 = 1,215.5000 won)

(Reporting by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Additional reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer and Kim Coghill)