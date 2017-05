Giant cranes are seen at the Hanjin Shipping container terminal at Incheon New Port in Incheon, South Korea, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL South Korean exports fell 5.9 percent in September in annual terms, revised customs data showed on Monday, matching earlier estimates.

September imports were revised down by 1.7 percent in annual terms, slightly better than the 2.3 percent drop initially projected.

The resulting trade balance was narrower at $6.9 billion than the estimated $7.11 billion.

