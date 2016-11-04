People make traditional side dish 'Kimchi' during the Seoul Kimchi Festival in central Seoul, South Korea, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

People make traditional side dish 'Kimchi' during the Seoul Kimchi Festival in central Seoul, South Korea, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

SEOUL Thousands of people in the South Korean capital on Friday cooked up a 50-ton feast of traditional spicy cabbage known as kimchi, at a charity event for the city's poor.

Sporting red hats and pink gloves, more than 4,000 people gathered around long tables set up in City Hall Square to make the strong smelling dish of fermented cabbage, spice paste, garlic, ginger, and fish sauce.

Kimchi is "just the most Korean thing," said Kim Nam-su, the organizer of the Seoul Kimchi Festival, which celebrates a tradition known as 'kimjang' - the making and sharing of the popular dish among families, friends and communities.

"The kimchi made here will be distributed to the vulnerable via a social welfare council," Kim added.

South Koreans consume about 1.48 million tons of kimchi every year, according to the World Institute of Kimchi.

(Reporting by Minwoo Park Writing by Natasha Howitt Editing by Patrick Johnston)