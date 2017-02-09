A health officer checks a cattle in a farm in Gimje as a preventive measure against foot-and-mouth disease after South Korea on Monday confirmed a case of food-and-mouth at a dairy farm elsewhere in the country, South Korea, February 6, 2017. Moon Yo-han/News1 via REUTERS

SEOUL South Korea raised the country's foot-and-mouth disease alert status to the highest level as a second strain of the disease was confirmed at a dairy farm, its agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

"We are raising the alert level as foot-and-mouth cases occurred at different parts of the country and a second type of the disease emerged," Kim Kyeong-kyu, deputy minister for food industry policy, told a briefing.

Kim added the move is part of the government's preemptive measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Since the first outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease was confirmed on Monday, a total of three cases were found and another suspected case is being tested.

South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, last raised the country's foot-and-mouth disease alert status to the highest level in 2010 when the country grappled with its worst-ever foot-and-mouth outbreak.

(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)