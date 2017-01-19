FILE PHOTO - Samsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee, leaves after attending a court hearing to review a detention warrant request against him at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Samsung Group is leading U.S. hedge fund Elliott away from its comfort zone. A national corruption scandal and the unclear fate of the group's de facto leader Jay Y. Lee cast uncertainty over the investor's second big showdown in South Korea and most high-profile bet in Asia.

For activist funds, underperforming companies with single-solution problems are attractive targets. The ideal campaign is one where they can significantly influence or control the outcome.

In October, Samsung Electronics looked like just the thing. Elliott called for a radical overhaul of the $250 billion crown jewel of South Korea's largest family-run conglomerate. The fund also disclosed a 0.6 percent stake, worth $1.2 billion at current market value.

Samsung Electronics trades at a discount to rivals like Apple; restructuring could simultaneously bolster Lee's control and lift shareholder returns that would appease investors. Elliott's demands also tap into the growing public calls for reform of South Korea's big conglomerates.

Recent events inject much uncertainty to Elliott's campaign, however. On Jan. 19, a South Korean court dismissed a warrant to arrest Lee, who is accused of bribery. But the investigation is still ongoing. The fund is no stranger to messy spats in the region: in 2015, Elliott narrowly lost a bitter fight to oppose a merger between two other Samsung companies. It has also waged war in Hong Kong's courts against Bank of East Asia, where Elliot still has a stake worth some $760 million.

The December impeachment of President Park Geun-hye has plunged South Korea into turmoil, with the public rallying against the cosy ties between business and politicians. Park's successor may well toughen rules governing family business groups and outlaw practices that are a key part of Elliott's proposal to split up Samsung Electronics into holding and operating companies. Meanwhile, the wider Samsung Group, where global sales are equivalent to almost a fifth of the country's GDP, faces the possibility that its leader may still be indicted.

Elliott could emerge a winner yet. The fund could still make a profit on its investment even if its publicly stated goals do not materialise; shares of Samsung are up 15 percent since the fund disclosed its stake, and the current scandal may be a lasting driver of corporate reform to the benefit of shareholders. But when, and on what terms, may now be out of Elliott's hands. That's not ideal for any activist.

