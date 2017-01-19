SEOUL Shares of key Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] companies opened higher on Thursday, after a South Korean court rejected the special prosecutor's request for an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee.

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) were up 2.5 percent while Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS) shares were 4.1 percent higher as of 0003 GMT, outperforming a 0.7 percent rise for the broader market .KS11.

The Seoul Central District Court earlier on Thursday dismissed a warrant to arrest the 48-year-old Lee, who was named a suspect by the special prosecution as part of an investigation into a graft scandal that has led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)