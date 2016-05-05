Protestors who claim that a sterilising hygiene product made by Reckitt Benckiser has led to deaths in South Korea, demonstrate ahead of the company's annual general meeting in London, Britain May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser's Chief Executive apologized on Thursday for its South Korean unit's sales of water sterilizers for humidifier devices which have been linked to deadly lung injuries.

Rakesh Kapoor told the company's annual shareholders meeting in London that he "profoundly regrets" the situation and is "personally very sorry".

A handful of demonstrators stood outside the meeting, protesting over its handling of the situation in South Korea where it is thought that 92 people died from causes related to humidifier sterilizer products made by a number of companies, including Oxy Reckitt Benckiser.

The group included a man who said his young son died after using the sterilizers.

Kapoor said he would meet on Friday with representatives of the victims who had traveled to London.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Greg Mahlich)