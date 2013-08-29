GENEVA Aug 29 South Korea has launched a dispute at the World Trade Organization to complain about U.S. punitive tariffs on South Korean washing machines, the WTO said on Thursday.

South Korea's complaint focuses on the way the United States measures "dumping" of imported goods, or selling at unfairly low prices. The United States has agreed to change its calculation methodology after a series of similar complaints from other trading partners. (Reporting by Tom Miles)