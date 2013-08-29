GENEVA Aug 29 South Korea has launched a
dispute at the World Trade Organization to complain about U.S.
punitive tariffs on South Korean washing machines, the WTO said
on Thursday.
A U.S. trade panel approved anti-dumping duties on imports
worth hundreds of millions of dollars from South Korea and
Mexico in January, following a complaint by American
manufacturer Whirlpool.
The panel's unanimous backing of Whirlpool cleared the way
for the Commerce Department to issue five-year duty orders on
imports manufactured by Samsung, LG Electronics
and other suppliers.
South Korea's complaint focuses on the way the United States
measures "dumping" of imported goods, or selling at unfairly low
prices. The United States has agreed to change its calculation
methods after a series of similar complaints from other trading
partners.
Under WTO rules, the United States has 60 days to deal with
South Korea's concerns, or Seoul could ask the Geneva-based
trade body to adjudicate, with the goal of eventually
overturning the U.S. tariffs.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office did not immediately
comment on the South Korean challenge.