UPDATE 2-India's new sales tax leaves service providers worried
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
U.S. SOYBEANS JUMP 2.2 PCT TO $11.29-1/2 A BUSHEL ON HOPES OF STRONG DEMAND, U.S. WEATHER CONCERNS
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
May 19 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10889.50 NSE 49904.00 ============= TOTAL 60793.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M