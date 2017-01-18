DAVOS, Switzerland Brexit should not be viewed in terms of 'hard' or 'soft' but rather as a complicated process of redistributing sovereignty, S&P Global's chief economist said on Wednesday.

Speaking in the Global Markets Forum live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Paul Sheard also said a recent rise in bond yields should be viewed, in principle, as a positive development.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation.

QUESTION: What are your thoughts on the UK's economic outlook after Prime Minister May's comments yesterday indicating it would leave the single market?

ANSWER: We've already shaved several basis points off our (UK) growth forecasts for the next two years. For the time being it is an uncertainty shock more than anything else. I wouldn't look at Brexit too much in terms of zero-one, hard-soft etc but more as a complicated process of a recontracting of sovereignty sharing among members. But it is a negotiation so it makes sense for the prime minister to give some clarity and lay out some key principles but also keep some cards close to the chest.

Q: What are your oil forecasts at the moment? Have they or are they likely to be raised now we look to have steadied around $55 a barrel?

A: Our oil experts expect prices to trend upwards over the medium term, on reasonably strong global demand, but to remain capped by the latent supply from shale. I am skeptical about the ability of OPEC to exercise much market power now that shale oil is the swing supply.

Q: Which countries will feel the pressure most from the recent rise in yields?

A: The rise in yields is in principle a welcome development. We just spent X number of years fretting about secular stagnation and low/zero/negative rates. We found that the likes of Turkey, Venezuela and Argentina were among the most notable emerging markets that are vulnerable to a "Fed shock". LatAm comes out as vulnerable on rates as well as a China hard-landing. Among economies least hit by rising rates are the likes of China, Russia and Brazil, ie the largest domestic demand- oriented economies.

Q: If there is all-out trade war as the kind of worst case scenario, how much would the likes of Mexico's economy be hit? Canada might be the other big loser too, I guess?

A: In general the economies that would be most hit by a real and sustained trade war would be the smaller EM and export-oriented developed economies. China and the U.S. both have large domestic markets so could sustain growth a bit better. Mexico and other smaller economies in LatAm and in emerging Asia would be big losers. China has a large domestic market but it is at the wrong stage of economic development to want to cut itself off from the global economy.

