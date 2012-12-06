A NASA Earth Observatory image released December 5, 2012 shows the area near the Korean Peninsula on the night of September 24, 2012. The image was acquired by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite. The image is based on data collected by the VIIRS 'day-night band,' which detects light in a range of wavelengths from green to near-infrared and uses filtering techniques to observe signals such as gas flares, auroras, wildfires, city lights, and reflected moonlight. The image has been brightened to make the city lights easier to distinguish. The wide-area image shows the Korean Peninsula, parts of China and Japan, the Yellow Sea, and the Sea of Japan. REUTERS/NASA Earth Observatory/Handout

A NASA Earth Observatory image released December 5, 2012 shows part of the Atlantic coast of South America on the night of June 20, 2012. The image was acquired by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite. The image is based on data collected by the VIIRS 'day-night band,' which detects light in a range of wavelengths from green to near-infrared and uses filtering techniques to observe signals such as gas flares, auroras, wildfires, city lights, and reflected moonlight. REUTERS/NASA Earth Observatory/Handout

A NASA Earth Observatory image released December 5, 2012 shows Britain, Ireland and part of Western Europe as it appeared on the night of March 27, 2012. The image was acquired by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite. The image is based on data collected by the VIIRS 'day-night band,' which detects light in a range of wavelengths from green to near-infrared and uses filtering techniques to observe signals such as gas flares, auroras, wildfires, city lights, and reflected moonlight. REUTERS/NASA Earth Observatory/Handout

A NASA Earth Observatory image released December 5, 2012 shows the area near the Nile River valley and delta on the night of October 13, 2012. The image was acquired by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite. The image is based on data collected by the VIIRS 'day-night band,' which detects light in a range of wavelengths from green to near-infrared and uses filtering techniques to observe signals such as gas flares, auroras, wildfires, city lights, and reflected moonlight. The image has been brightened to make the city lights easier to distinguish. This image was acquired near the time of the new Moon, and little moonlight was available to brighten land and water surfaces. REUTERS/NASA Earth Observatory/Handout

A NASA Earth Observatory image released December 5, 2012 shows south Asia during Diwali celebrations on the night of November 12, 2012. The image was acquired by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite. The image is based on data collected by the VIIRS 'day-night band,' which detects light in a range of wavelengths from green to near-infrared and uses filtering techniques to observe signals such as gas flares, auroras, wildfires, city lights, and reflected moonlight. The image has been brightened to make the city lights easier to distinguish. Most of the bright areas are cities and towns in India. Cities in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan are also visible near the edges of the image. REUTERS/NASA Earth Observatory/Handout

A NASA handout released December 5, 2012 of a composite image of Asia and Australia at night, assembled from data acquired by the Suomi NPP satellite in April and October 2012. The image was made possible by the satellite's 'day-night band' of the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS), which detects light in a range of wavelengths from green to near-infrared and uses filtering techniques to observe dim signals such as city lights, gas flares, auroras, wildfires and reflected moonlight. REUTERS/NASA Earth Observatory/Handout

A NASA Earth Observatory handout released December 5, 2012 of a composite image of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East at night, assembled from data acquired by the Suomi NPP satellite in April and October 2012. The image was made possible by the satellite's 'day-night band' of the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS), which detects light in a range of wavelengths from green to near-infrared and uses filtering techniques to observe dim signals such as city lights, gas flares, auroras, wildfires and reflected moonlight. REUTERS/NASA Earth Observatory/Handout

Lights across the earth are pictured in this NASA handout satellite image obtained by Reuters December 5, 2012. This new image of the Earth at night is a composite assembled from data acquired by the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (Suomi NPP) satellite over nine days in April 2012 and thirteen days in October 2012. It took 312 orbits and 2.5 terabytes of data to get a clear shot of every parcel of Earth’s land surface and islands. REUTERS/NASA/Handout.

SAN FRANCISCO Almost 40 years to the day after the Apollo 17 crew snapped the famed "blue marble" image of Earth floating in space on December 7, 1972, NASA has unveiled "black marble" video views of the planet by night.

The cloud-free pictures, taken with a high-resolution visible and infrared imager aboard a NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite, capture the night lights of Earth in unprecedented detail.

The sensor can capture the equivalent of three low-light images simultaneously, giving researchers the opportunity to study Earth's atmosphere, land and oceans at night.

"It's very high-quality data," NOAA scientist Christopher Elvidge told reporters at the American Geophysical Union conference in San Francisco.

"I rate it six times better spatial resolution."

The so-called day-night band of the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite, or VIIRS, can distinguish the night-time glow of Earth's atmosphere as well as a light from a single ship at sea. The resolution is far sharper than what has been available previously.

VIIRS is aboard the Suomi NPP satellite, which orbits about 500 miles above Earth's poles.

Scientists used the day-night sensor to watch the superstorm Sandy, illuminated by moonlight, hit the New Jersey shore on October 29. It also captured the power outages that plunged the area into darkness as the storm tore into populated areas.

The National Weather Service is starting to use the VIIRS day-night sensor to forecast fog in coastal regions, including San Francisco.

Some VIIRS images have surprised scientists. The sensor, for example, captured light from the upper atmosphere illuminating clouds and ice in visible wavelengths - by night.

