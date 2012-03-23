Einstein's theory provides new technique to size up stars
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Astronomers have found a new application for Albert Einstein's century-old theory of relativity - using it to directly measure the size of a star beyond the sun.
KOUROU, French Guiana A European Ariane rocket blasted off from French Guiana on Friday carrying supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), space officials said.
Built by an industrial consortium led by EADS ASTRIUM, a division of European industrial giant EADS, the unmanned vessel is designed to deliver fuel, food, clothing and oxygen to the ISS crew as well as spare parts.
The cargo vessel is scheduled to dock with the ISS on March 28 and remain attached until August.
WASHINGTON The understanding of human origins was turned on its head on Wednesday with the announcement of the discovery of fossils unearthed on a Moroccan hillside that are about 100,000 years older than any other known remains of our species, Homo sapiens.