News photographers and journalists watch as the sun rises on the Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft waiting for liftoff on the launch pad from the Cape Canveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The Mobile Service Tower rolls back from the Delta IV Heavy with the Orion spacecraft on launch pad 37B at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

A news photographer awaits the launch of The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Tourists stand on the original Apollo 1 launch pad overlooking the Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft on Space Launch Complex 37B pad at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Audette

News photographers pack up their cameras after a delay in the launch of the Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft was forced due to a last minute technical problem to at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 4, 2014. NASA said REUTERS/Scott Audette

The Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft sits on the launch pad awaiting liftoff in the sunrise at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Audette

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. The launch of NASA's deep-space Orion capsule for a test flight around Earth was delayed on Thursday after a last-minute technical problem with its rocket, NASA said.

United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) and Boeing (BA.N) that builds and flies the Delta 4 rocket, plans to try again at 7:05 a.m. EST on Friday.

Gusty winds at the seaside spaceport initially postponed the launch for more than an hour Thursday morning.

The countdown was restarted after the weather cleared, but was halted again when two valves on the rocket apparently failed to close about three minutes before liftoff. With the glitch unresolved before the end of Thursday's two-and-a-half hour launch window, Orion's test flight was postponed.

“Despite the valiant attempts of the launch teams and mission managers … we basically ran out of time in trying to troubleshoot the last of the issues,” said NASA launch commentator Michael Curie.

For its orbital debut Orion, which is flying without a crew, is expected to soar as far as 3,600 miles (5,800 km) from Earth so that it can slam back into the atmosphere at a speed of about 20,000 mph (32,000 km/h), giving its heat shield a workout of 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,200 degrees Celsius).

Splashdown in the Pacific Ocean is expected about four-and-a-half hours after launch. Eventually, NASA plans to use Orion capsules to fly astronauts to and from Mars.

NASA already has spent more than $9 billion developing Orion, which will make a second test flight without crew in about four years. A third mission, expected around 2021, will include two astronauts on a flight that will send the capsule into a high orbit around the moon.

Since the end of the Apollo moon program in 1972, the United States and the rest of the space-faring world have flown crews only into orbits that are a few hundred miles from Earth.

“This flight is a big step toward fulfilling a promise we made to the American people when we retired the space shuttle that we are going to take that money and build some incredible vehicles that can do amazing things,” said astronaut Rex Walheim.

(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)