A sign welcoming the space shuttle Endeavour sits in the middle of Lincoln Boulevard outside Los Angeles International Airport October 11, 2012, as roads are closed to move the shuttle to the California Science Center in Los Angeles. Endeavour will nose out of the airport at about 2 a.m. on Friday as it begins a two-day ground journey atop a massive wheeled transporter to its final resting place at the science center on the edge of downtown. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Kurt Hanna (L) and Michael Sprouse of Traffic Management Inc. install a shuttle crossing sign on Lincoln Boulevard outside Los Angeles International Airport October 11, 2012, as roads are closed to move space shuttle Endeavour to the California Science Center in Los Angeles. Endeavour will nose out of the airport at about 2 a.m. on Friday as it begins a two-day ground journey atop a massive wheeled transporter to its final resting place at the science center on the edge of downtown. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

The space shuttle Endeavour is seen atop the Over Land Transporter (OLT) in a hangar at Los Angeles International Airport, in this September 24, 2012 file photo taken by NASA. Endeavour, built as a replacement for space shuttle Challenger, completed 25 missions, spent 299 days in orbit, and orbited Earth 4,671 times while traveling 122,883,151 miles. The shuttle will travel the streets of Los Angeles beginning October 12, 2012 as it makes its way at 2mph arriving at the California Science Center's Samuel Oschin Space Shuttle Endeavour Display Pavilion on October 13. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout

The driver of the Over Land Transporter is seen as he maneuvers the space shuttle Endeavour on the streets of Los Angeles as it heads to its new home at the California Science Center in this October 12, 2012 NASA handout photo. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout

Vivianne Robinson of Santa Monica, California wears a hat with patches from various space shuttle missions as she watches space shuttle Endeavour make its way on city streets to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

The space shuttle Endeavour is seen atop the Over Land Transporter (OLT) after exiting the Los Angeles International Airport on its way to its new home at the California Science Center in Los Angeles in this October 12, 2012 NASA handout photo. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout

Spectators watch as space shuttle Endeavour leaves Los Angeles International Airport and is transported on city streets to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A police officer stands near space shuttle Endeavour as it leaves Los Angeles International Airport and is transported on city streets to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Police officers escort space shuttle Endeavour as it leaves Los Angeles International Airport and is transported on city streets to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A couple watches as space shuttle Endeavour leaves Los Angeles International Airport and is transported on city streets to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. Endeavour on Friday began a two-day ground journey atop a massive wheeled transporter to its final resting place at the science center on the edge of downtown. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

The driver of the Over Land Transporter is seen as he maneuvers the space shuttle Endeavour on the streets of Los Angeles as it heads to its new home at the California Science Center in this October 12, 2012 NASA handout photo. Beginning Oct. 30, the shuttle will be on display in the CSCís Samuel Oschin Space Shuttle Endeavour Display Pavilion. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout

Joseph Duffield, 26, of Venice, seems to hold up the space shuttle Endeavour which was parked at the Dollinger's parking lot in Westchester, California, October 12, 2012. Endeavour nosed out of Los Angeles International Airport before dawn on Friday as it began a two-day journey at 2 miles per hour (3.2 km per hour) atop a massive wheeled transporter to its retirement home at the California Science Center on the edge of Los Angeles downtown. REUTERS/Genaro Molina/Pool

People crowd in front of the space shuttle Endeavour that is parked in the Dollingers's parking lot in Westchester, California, October 12, 2012, before making its way east down Manchester Boulevard, October 12, 2012. Endeavour nosed out of Los Angeles International Airport before dawn on Friday as it began a two-day journey at 2 miles per hour (3.2 km per hour) atop a massive wheeled transporter to its retirement home at the California Science Center on the edge of Los Angeles downtown. REUTERS/Genaro Molina/Pool

The space shuttle Endeavour is slowly moved along city streets in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. Endeavour nosed out of Los Angeles International Airport before dawn on Friday as it began a two-day journey at 2 miles per hour (3.2 km per hour) atop a massive wheeled transporter to its retirement home at the California Science Center on the edge of Los Angeles downtown. REUTERS/Mark J. Terrill/Pool

Space Shuttle Endeavour is transported on Manchester Avenue while being moved from Los Angeles International Airport to its retirement home at the California Science Center in Exposition Park, in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

An onlooker takes a picture of the space shuttle Endeavour as it slowly moves along city streets in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. Endeavour nosed out of Los Angeles International Airport before dawn on Friday as it began a two-day journey at 2 miles per hour (3.2 km per hour) atop a massive wheeled transporter to its retirement home at the California Science Center on the edge of Los Angeles downtown. REUTERS/Mark J. Terrill/Pool

Crowds of people watch as the Space Shuttle Endeavour is transported on Manchester Avenue while being moved from Los Angeles International Airport to its retirement home at the California Science Center in Exposition Park, in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

LOS ANGELES The retired space shuttle Endeavour set off on Friday for a trip unlike any of its previous journeys, one in which it will crawl through the streets of Los Angeles instead of hurtling through space.

Endeavour nosed out of Los Angeles International Airport before dawn as it began a two-day journey at 2 miles per hour (3.2 km per hour) atop a massive wheeled transporter to its retirement home at the California Science Center on the edge of downtown.

The shuttle flew from 1992 to 2011 and will go on public display after arriving at its destination. It was largely built in southern California and was a workhorse of the U.S. space program, flying on 25 missions.

It left the airport shortly after 2 a.m. (0900 GMT) and reached its first scheduled stop just before 6 a.m. (1300 GMT) - a strip mall parking lot where a few hundred spectators gawked at it.

The stop was to give crews time to shut down power lines along the shuttle's path and raise them to make room for the vehicle, said Los Angeles police spokesman Sergeant Rudy Lopez.

"I grew up in central Florida and saw many shuttle launches, but this is the first time I've ever been up close to one," said bystander Stephen Caldwell, 38.

"This really is a big part of American history and to be able to see it here is really special," he said.

Caldwell, who works in airport design and construction and was visiting Los Angeles on business, said he did not know Endeavour was moving through the streets until he looked out his hotel window.

Ten-year-old Sasha Benson, a local resident, also was taking it all in. "It's cool that it's been up in space," she said.

Workers have felled 400 curbside trees along Endeavour's 12-mile (19-km) route to clear its way. The science center will plant more than 1,000 trees to make up for their removal.

Street lights, traffic signals, power poles and parking meters along the path are being temporarily removed.

Crews have already laid down more than 2,000 steel plates at sensitive points to shield the road and underground utilities from the crushing weight of the shuttle and its transporter.

The project to move Endeavour will cost over $10 million, said Shell Amega, a spokeswoman for the science center.

The center beat out a number of other institutions when the U.S. space agency NASA chose it as the permanent home for the nearly 80-ton winged spaceship.

It was taken out of service because of the end of the NASA shuttle program that began with a launch in 1981.

Endeavour hop-scotched across the country from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on the back of a modified Boeing 747. It was parked at the airport after arriving on September 21 following a ceremonial piggyback flight around California during which spectators on the ground cheered and wept.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Jan Perry said on Thursday that when Endeavour flew over the city last month, she and her colleagues ran up to the roof of City Hall where they watched it with tears in their eyes.

ONCE IN A LIFETIME

Perry said she remained apprehensive about the road journey, when she said Endeavour will pass through intersections with as little as six inches of clearance. She also anticipates large crowds along the way.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the space shuttle come down your neighborhood street," Perry said. "How often does that happen?"

Los Angeles police were closing streets along the planned route for what organizers are calling "Mission 26," in reference to the shuttle's 25 previous missions into space.

Once it arrives at the center, it will be displayed in a temporary, hangar-style metal structure to protect it from the elements. In 2017 a special pavilion will open in which Endeavour will stand vertically, said Ken Phillips, aerospace curator at the center.

The other remaining spaceships from the shuttle program have also found homes.

The Smithsonian in Washington has Discovery at its Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center museum in Virginia. New York City has the prototype shuttle Enterprise at its Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. And the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral in Florida has Atlantis, which the center will move to an on-site visitor complex next month.

(Reporting by Jason Redmond and Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Eric Walsh and Xavier Briand)