Lion cubs born in Chile after world first veterinary procedure
SANTIAGO Two baby lion cubs were presented to the public at a zoo in Chile on Thursday, born after a pioneering veterinary procedure that involved a reversed vasectomy of their father.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said an investigation into Sunday's explosion shortly after launch of one of the company's Falcon 9 rockets will ground the rockets for several months but less than a year.
"I imagine a number of months or so," Shotwell said at a news conference. "It's certainly not going to be a year."
The rocket was on a mission to resupply the International Space Station. SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Twitter a preliminary analysis indicated a problem with the rocket's upper-stage engine.
KROONSTAD, South Africa Anglo American's diamond unit De Beers is piloting a project to capture carbon in the rock from which diamonds are extracted to offset harmful emissions, the company said. As planet-warming carbon emissions rise globally, many countries have adopted or proposed a form of tax on emissions and companies in the mining and manufacturing sector are concerned that this will hit their future profits.