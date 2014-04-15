Yahoo's first-quarter revenue jumps 22 percent
Yahoo Inc reported a 22.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, ahead of the sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc .
MADRID The Bank of Spain on Tuesday denied a newspaper report which said the central bank planned to subject 16 Spanish lenders to stress tests ahead of Europe-wide health checks.
"There is no pre-test," a spokesman at the central bank said following a report in the Cinco Dias newspaper which said the Bank of Spain would conduct preliminary studies on lenders ahead of wider industry checks expected later this year.
(Reporting by Paul Day and Sarah White; editing by Jason Neely)
Yahoo Inc reported a 22.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, ahead of the sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc .
U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by Canada’s protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the cheese-making state of Wisconsin.