MADRID The Bank of Spain on Tuesday denied a newspaper report which said the central bank planned to subject 16 Spanish lenders to stress tests ahead of Europe-wide health checks.

"There is no pre-test," a spokesman at the central bank said following a report in the Cinco Dias newspaper which said the Bank of Spain would conduct preliminary studies on lenders ahead of wider industry checks expected later this year.

