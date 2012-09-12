MADRID Spain's Santander (SAN.MC), BBVA (BBVA.MC) and La Caixa (CABK.MC) will contribute the lion's share of the syndicated-loan component of Spain's regional rescue fund, banking sources close to the negotiations said on Wednesday.

The three banks will each bring up to 2 billion euros to the 8-billion-euro loan which makes up just under half of Spain's 18-billion-euro regional liquidity mechanism aimed at easing financing conditions for the cash-strapped regions.

"Santander, BBVA, Caixabank will have around the same share, around 2 billion euros or a little bit less than that," said one of the sources on condition of anonymity.

Banco Sabadell (SABE.MC) and the nationalized lender Bankia (BKIA.MC) will together contribute up to 2 billion euros to the syndicated loan.

The banks participating in the syndicated loan will receive treasury bonds as a guarantee, said the same source.

The banks declined to comment.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)