British police officers Anderson (L) and Williams (2ndL) patrol with Spanish civil guard officers on the streets of Magaluf, on the Spain's Balearic Islands of Mallorca, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

MADRID Two British police officers are helping to patrol some of the most raucous resorts on Spain's Balearic Islands this month in an attempt to encourage British holidaymakers there to behave themselves.

The Balearics are among the most popular foreign holiday destinations for British holidaymakers in search of reliably hot weather. Spanish police often have to deal with bad behavior by drunken British and other foreign tourists.

The British embassy in Madrid said the police officers, a sergeant and a constable from the West Midlands force in central England, would patrol in Magaluf on the island of Mallorca this week and San Antonio on Ibiza next week.

They are wearing the traditional British uniform including the hard hats and patrol with Spanish colleagues.

"The presence of UK police officers will help to remind British holidaymakers of the importance of respecting local laws and customs," said Simon Manley, Britain's ambassador to Spain, in a statement.

The British officers will also help their Spanish colleagues in cases where the victims or suspects of crime are British.

Officers from Germany, Italy, Portugal and Morocco have already joined members of Spain's 'Guardia Civil' police force in areas where there are many tourists from their countries.

