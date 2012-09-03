MADRID Spain's Treasury said on Monday it will issue from 2.5 billion euros ($3.15 billion) to 3.5 billion euros in bonds at auction on Thursday.

The Treasury plans to sell three bonds, the first issue being a bond maturing April 30, 2014 with a coupon of 3.4 percent. It will also sell a bond maturing July 30, 2015 with a 4.0 percent coupon. The third bond it will sell has a maturity date of October 31, 2016 and has a coupon of 4.25 percent.

($1 = 0.7933 euros)

(Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Julien Toyer)