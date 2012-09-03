Germany's Merkel says no tax rises in next parliament
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she planned to offer voters in Europe's biggest economy tax relief in the next legislative period, rather than introduce any increases.
MADRID Spain's Treasury said on Monday it will issue from 2.5 billion euros ($3.15 billion) to 3.5 billion euros in bonds at auction on Thursday.
The Treasury plans to sell three bonds, the first issue being a bond maturing April 30, 2014 with a coupon of 3.4 percent. It will also sell a bond maturing July 30, 2015 with a 4.0 percent coupon. The third bond it will sell has a maturity date of October 31, 2016 and has a coupon of 4.25 percent.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
WASHINGTON U.S. and Mexican officials planned an announcement on sugar trade on Tuesday after talks went into overtime this week as negotiators grappled with last-minute U.S. industry demands.