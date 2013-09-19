MADRID Spain's borrowing costs dropped at a double bond auction on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise message it was maintaining monetary stimulus drove up bond prices around the euro zone.

Demand was solid, continuing a months-long trend of increased investor confidence in Spain thanks to pledges of potential aid from the European Central Bank and easing monetary policy worldwide.

The Treasury sold 3.1 billion euros ($4.14 billion) in a 3-year and a 15-year bond beating its target range of 2 billion to 3 billion euros. The longer-term bond was introduced via syndicate in July and this was the first time it was auctioned.

The shorter-term bond, due July 30, 2016, sold 2.064 billion euros at an average yield of 2.225 percent after 2.636 percent when it was last auctioned on August 1. The bid-to-cover ratio, a indication of demand, fell to 2.3 from 3.3 previously.

The new 15-year bond sold 1.0 billion euros at an average yield of 4.809 percent. Bid-to-cover was 2.7.

"The Fed decision has been very good for higher-risk assets such as Spanish debt," said Daniel Pingarron, strategist with IG Markets brokerage in Madrid.

But he pointed out that demand has flagged in Spain's recent debt auctions as yields have come down from their highs last year.

Including the bonds sold on Thursday, the Treasury has sold some 83 percent of its full-year target for medium- and long-term bond issuance.

(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Clare Kane)