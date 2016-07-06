Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A man dressed as an astronaut unfurls a banner at the town hall reading 'Welcome Mr Obama. Pamplona Rebel City', at the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

A couple embrace during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

A reveller is given wine from a wineskin during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers celebrate during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 6, 2016. San Fermin festival, best known for its daily running of the bulls, kicked off on Wednesday with the traditional 'Chupinazo' rocket launch and will run until July 14. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

The municipal band plays at the town square at the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 6, 2016. San Fermin festival, best known for its daily running of the bulls, kicked off on Wednesday with the traditional 'Chupinazo' rocket launch and will run until July 14. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers get soaked in wine during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A table is ready for revellers to have lunch on the street during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers wave during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers celebrate during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

PAMPLONA, Spain, July 6 Jubilant crowds filled Pamplona's main square on Wednesday as the traditional "Chupinazo", a firecracker in the shape of a rocket, burst into the sky, marking the beginning of the northern Spanish city's week-long San Fermin festival.

The festival, which draws spectators from around the world, features daily morning bull runs where the animals are led by runners through the city's streets.

Revelers in white T-shirts and trousers held up red handkerchiefs, waiting to tie the garment around their necks after organizers fired the "Chupinazo" at midday.

