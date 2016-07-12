Runners fall in front of a Victoriano del Rio bull during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint along Victoriano del Rio bulls during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner leads a Victoriano del Rio bull as another one falls next to it during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint along Victoriano del Rio bulls during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

PAMPLONA, Spain Five people were treated for minor injuries but there were no gorings at the sixth San Fermin bull run this year in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona on Tuesday.

Animals weighing around 650 kilos (1,433 pounds) race after runners from around the world, many wearing a white shirt and red scarf, through the narrow streets of Pamplona each morning during the nine-day summer festival.

The run on Tuesday featured specially-bred bulls from the Victoriano de Rio ranch and the 875-metre dash from pen to Pamplona bull ring lasted just 2 minutes 13 seconds, the fastest so far this year.

(Reporting by Susana Vera; Writing by Paul Day)