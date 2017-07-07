FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a day
Three men gored in opening run at Spain's Pamplona
July 7, 2017 / 7:37 AM / in a day

Three men gored in opening run at Spain's Pamplona

1 Min Read

PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) - Three men were gored during the opening run of Pamplona's bull-running festival, the Red Cross said on Friday, with one other reported injury during the 875-metre run through the northern Spanish city.

One of the men was caught by a bull's horns in the thorax and one in the scrotum, the Red Cross said. All three were taken to hospital for treatment.

Two of those gored were from the United States, aged 29 and 35, while the other was a 46-year-old from Navarra in Spain. A man from Ireland, 39, was also hurt.

The sprint, which typically attracts about 2,000 runners, lasts just under three minutes as participants dressed in white and wearing red neck scarves run from a dozen bulls.

The animals were from cattle breeder Cebada Gago in Andalucia, renowned for rearing dangerous bulls responsible for the most injuries in the history of the week-long San Fermin festival.

Reporting by Susana Vera; writing by Paul Day; editing by Jason Neely

