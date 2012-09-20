MADRID Spain's budget deficit reached more than half its year-end target by the end of June, official figures showed on Thursday after the country succeeded in selling 10-year debt at the lowest borrowing cost since January.

Investors are growing impatient, though, and analysts have warned the relief from market pressure may be short-lived as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy hesitates over seeking an international bailout.

At the end of the first half, the deficit stood at 39.8 billion euros ($51.5 billion), around 4 percent of gross domestic product, compared with the year-end target of 6.3 percent of GDP.

The Treasury Ministry figures were preliminary and are likely to see small revisions by the National Statistics Institute.

Investors doubt that Spain can control its finances without help given the fallout from a burst property bubble and a prolonged recession.

Rajoy has passed austerity measures worth around 65 billion euros to the end of 2014 in an effort to shrink one of the euro zone's highest budget shortfalls from 8.9 percent of GDP in 2011 to below 3 percent.

The deficit figure does not include 5.4 billion euros poured into the country's banks to offset unpaid debts. The government granted emergency funds to Bankia (BKIA.MC) in August as an advance on European rescue funds due later this year from a 100-billion-euro European lifeline.

