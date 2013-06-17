MADRID Spain's public deficit, excluding the accounts of local governments, was in the first four months of 2013 on track to meet end-of-year targets, according to Reuters' calculations using Treasury Ministry data published on Monday.

The public deficit to April, excluding the accounts of local administrations, was 2.17 percent of gross domestic product, according to data for the central government, regional governments and social security system.

The government aims to cut the public deficit to 6.5 percent of GDP this year from 7 percent of GDP last year.

The central government deficit stood at 2.27 percent of GDP to end-April, compared to an end-of-year target of 3.7 percent, while the budget shortfall for the 17 regional governments was 0.27 percent of GDP, compared to a target of 1.2 percent.

The social security system, which aims to end the year with a deficit of 1.4 percent, had a budget surplus of 0.37 percent to April, the government said.

