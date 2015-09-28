Wall St. on track to record worst day in one month
U.S. stocks trimmed losses on Thursday, but were still on track for their biggest one-day fall in nearly a month due to declines in retail and bank shares.
BRUSSELS European Union regulators will close an investigation over the way Spanish banks use tax credits after Spanish authorities announced changes to head off concerns that the tool may breach state aid rules, an EU official said on Monday.
"We will no longer look into this measure, as long as the Spanish authorities implement the changes as announced, it addresses our concerns sufficiently," the official said.
Earlier on Monday, Spain said it would amend the Deferred Tax Assets measure starting next year, which would include a 15-percent retroactive payment against the tax breaks granted due to the DTAs.
LONDON Sovereign investors are sinking more money into tech start-ups and opening offices in Silicon Valley in the hope of bagging a "unicorn" - the rare private firm that grows in value to over $1 billion.