MADRID Spain has not asked the European Central Bank to extend the use of credit claims by its banks as collateral to get funding, the Bank of Spain said in an e-mailed statement on Friday.

The ECB said earlier on Friday it had agreed to extend the collateral use of credit claims by banks in struggling euro zone economies, and listed Cyprus, Portugal and Italy as countries where this would apply.

"Spain does not appear (in that list) because it has not asked for any extension ... it will continue to operate under the conditions approved at the beginning of the year," the Bank of Spain said.

Euro zone finance ministers approved the terms of a loan of up to 100 billion euros ($123 billion) for Spain to recapitalize its banks on Friday, but the exact size of the support will only be determined in September.

