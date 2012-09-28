European shares inch lower as banks fall, energy boost fades
MILAN European shares slipped on Monday as an early boost from energy shares faded, and banks fell, led lower by Spain's Banco Popular on concerns that it could be wound down.
MADRID Spain will decide on a bank-by-bank basis how deep a loss will apply to shareholders of complex instruments known as preference shares, Bank of Spain deputy Governor Fernando Restoy said on Friday.
(Reporting By Fiona Ortiz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Nigel Davies)
MILAN European shares slipped on Monday as an early boost from energy shares faded, and banks fell, led lower by Spain's Banco Popular on concerns that it could be wound down.
LONDON The dollar recovered from last week's seven-month lows on Monday, gaining against the euro and yen, but still looking exposed to any renewed optimism from a European Central Bank policy meeting this week.