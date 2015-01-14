MADRID Spain's economy has begun 2015 at a growth rate of over 2 percent due to lower credit costs and falling oil prices, amongst other factors, the Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of Spain's Investor Day conference, de Guindos also said the government plans to launch the much anticipated partial market listing of the airport operator AENA in the next few weeks.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Sarah White, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)