U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
MADRID Spain's economy has begun 2015 at a growth rate of over 2 percent due to lower credit costs and falling oil prices, amongst other factors, the Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.
Speaking on the sidelines of Spain's Investor Day conference, de Guindos also said the government plans to launch the much anticipated partial market listing of the airport operator AENA in the next few weeks.
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Sarah White, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
MEXICO CITY Mexico made a pitch to U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to uphold the NAFTA trade deal, arguing that unwinding economic integration would hurt both nations, damaging U.S. exports, risking American jobs and hitting consumers north of the border.