European shares inch lower as banks fall, energy boost fades
MILAN European shares slipped on Monday as an early boost from energy shares faded, and banks fell, led lower by Spain's Banco Popular on concerns that it could be wound down.
WASHINGTON The head of the International Monetary Fund on Friday commended Spain's audit of its banking sector, calling it "significant and helpful" to pinpoint the most troubled lenders.
Christine Lagarde, managing director of the global lender, also said the stress tests, conducted by an independent auditor, showed the funds Spain needs to recapitalize its banks were "comfortably" below the aid promised by Spain's European partners.
An independent audit of Spanish banks by Oliver Wyman on Friday showed the country's banks would need a manageable 59.3 billion euros ($76 billion) in extra capital to ride out a serious economic downturn.
"I strongly support the authorities' commitment to ensure that capital needs are met in a timely manner and that the weakest banks are dealt with effectively," Lagarde said in a statement.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by James Dalgleish)
MILAN European shares slipped on Monday as an early boost from energy shares faded, and banks fell, led lower by Spain's Banco Popular on concerns that it could be wound down.
LONDON The dollar recovered from last week's seven-month lows on Monday, gaining against the euro and yen, but still looking exposed to any renewed optimism from a European Central Bank policy meeting this week.