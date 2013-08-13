U.S. stocks rise with oil futures, investors await earnings
NEW YORK Wall Street stock indexes firmed on Monday as rising oil futures boosted the energy sector and investors placed bets ahead of the U.S. quarterly corporate earnings season.
MADRID Spanish national consumer prices rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in July according to data from the National Statistics Institute on Tuesday, compared to 2.1 percent in June and in line with a Reuters forecast.
Annual inflation pressures eased in July from a month earlier due to lower price rises for medicine, housing and transport this year compared to increases registered in the same month in 2012, the statistics institute said.
Spanish European Union-harmonized prices rose 1.9 percent from a year earlier, down from 2.2 percent in June and also in line with the Reuters forecast.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 1.7 percent year on year, compared to a reading of 2.0 percent a month earlier.
(Reporting by Paul Day, Editing by Tomas Cobos)
NEW YORK Oil rose toward $56 a barrel on Monday, supported by another shutdown at Libya's largest oilfield over the weekend and geopolitical tensions following last week's U.S. missile strike on Syria.