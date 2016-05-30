MADRID Spanish EU-harmonised consumer prices fell by 1.1 percent year-on-year in May, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Monday, in line with a Reuters forecast and after a previous reading of a 1.2 percent decline.

INE data also showed Spain's national consumer price index fell by 1.0 percent in May on an annual basis, slightly less than a 1.1 percent decrease in April.

May's consumer inflation was affected by a rise in electricity prices after a fall in the same month last year, while the price of package holidays fell less than in 2015, INE said.

