MADRID Spain's prime minister promised to stick to a tough budget on Monday despite a surprise setback in a regional election that he had hoped would reinforce his mandate for spending cuts to improve public finances.

The centre-right People's Party won the Socialist stronghold of Andalucia in Sunday's vote but did not secure the outright majority that was expected and that would have reinforced Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's mandate to make savings.

Investors sold Spanish stocks, worried that the result in Spain's most populous region would make Rajoy's job of steering the indebted country through the euro zone crisis more difficult.

But Rajoy, who faces the first general strike since November 2010 against his austerity steps on Thursday, said he would still present a tough 2012 budget for this year on Friday.

"We will pass a very, very austere budget," he told reporters in South Korea, where he was attending a nuclear summit.

Rajoy is seen expanding cuts to health and education in the 17 autonomous regions and a solid win in Andalucia would have put the PP in control of 12.

The ruling party won 50 of the 109 seats in Andalucia, still the most it has ever won, but the combined totals of the Socialists, and the United Left open the possibility of a leftist ruling coalition.

Rajoy's reforms have won public support from voters who want to make sure Spain is not forced to ask for a bailout like neighboring Portugal and the PP controls the national parliament so he can still cut spending to revive confidence in public finances.

"People are not suddenly shifting and voting against austerity. The PP still won in Andalucia. The mood has not changed for the Socialists and a general strike is not going to change the government's deficit commitments," said Antonio Barroso, political analyst with Eurasia Group.

RECESSION LOOMING

Investors are worried the debt crisis that started in Greece could spread to much larger economies in the euro zone, particularly Spain and Italy.

Spain is on the verge of recession and confidence has deteriorated since Rajoy scaled back his public deficit target in a row with the European Union. Spanish borrowing costs rose by around 30 basis points on its benchmark 10-year bond in March.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said he was worried that any problems in Spain would spread to his country.

Spanish and Italian stocks fell on Monday as fears about their economies resurfaced. The Spanish IBEX .IBEX index was down 1.4 percent by 0844 GMT.

"The market is more negative about Spain, it has a large deficit and the election in Andalucia is causing uncertainty," said Andrea Williams, who manages $2.1 billion for Royal London Asset Management.

"Spain has got to make severe adjustments and deleverage and banks are being hit as there is no loan growth in the country."

PROFLIGATE

Spain's regions account for about half of public expenditure and overseeing their finances after years of profligacy will be key to the central government meeting its deficit targets.

Andalucia is one of the most indebted regions in Spain relative to its output and has the highest jobless rate, at over 31 percent.

The Socialists suffered all over Spain in last year's national and local elections as voters punished them for their handling of the economy. The PP had hoped to carry that momentum into Andalucia.

The United Left - which doubled its presence in the Andalucian assembly - said that it would not consider an alliance with the PP, but would focus on a possible coalition with the Socialists, even if it would not give them a free hand to govern.

The smaller northern region of Asturias also held an election on Sunday. As expected, no party got a clear majority, and it was still not clear whether the Socialists or the PP would be able to form an alliance with another party to govern.

(Additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Anna Willard)