Revelers leave the 'battlefield' after the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. T REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revelers kiss each other while lying in tomato pulp after the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A reveler covered in tomato pulp rests after the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revelers play in tomato pulp after the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revelers battle with tomatoes during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revelers play in tomato pulp after the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A reveler pours tomato pulp over a couple after the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revelers battle with tomatoes during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

BUNOL, Spain Tens of thousands of festival-goers hurled 170 tonnes of over-ripe tomatoes at each other on Wednesday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the massive food fight in the small town of Bunol in eastern Spain.

Spaniards and tourists from around the world, some wearing goggles to protect their eyes from the flying fruit, crammed the narrow streets to smear each other with seven truckloads of squashed tomatoes.

"It's crazy, like a massive orgy of tomatoes and people," said Evaran James, a 30-year-old from Australia.

Houses and shops draped covers over their facades to protect them from the red juice and pulp.

The 'Tomatina' fight originates from a spontaneous bust-up amongst villagers in 1945. The event, banned for a time during the 1950s at the height of General Francisco Franco's dictatorship, has drawn a huge international following in recent years.

