BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility: CFO in paper
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
MADRID The heaviest rainfall in years along Spain's southern coastline has flooded the streets of the city of Malaga and nearby towns, killing one woman and prompting the Spanish government to issue a public safety warning.
A 26-year-old-woman was found dead in the town of Estepona on Spain's Costa del Sol, a spokeswoman for Malaga's local government said.
Spain's meteorological service on Sunday issued a "red alert", its highest level of warning for "extreme risk", although it since lowered the warning one level to "important risk".
TV footage showed rainwater cascading down streets in towns such as Estepona, reaching as high as the tops of cars.
The local government said more than 600 emergency incidents had been reported due to weather and 300 rescue workers were working on Sunday to help people.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; editing by Jason Neely)
ZURICH Swiss voters backed the government's plan to provide billions of dollars in subsidies for renewable energy, ban new nuclear plants and help bail out struggling utilities in a binding referendum on Sunday.