A volunteer carries a dog after it was rescued in a flooded area from the refuge 'Greyhounds in family' after heavy rains at Donana neighborhood in Cartama, near Malaga, southern Spain, December 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A man walks in floodwaters from heavy rains after leaving his home at Donana neighborhood in Cartama, near Malaga, southern Spain, December 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Spanish Civil Guard helicopter flies over a flooded field from heavy rains at Donana neighborhood in Cartama, near Malaga, southern Spain, December 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Antonio (R) holds his mastiff puppy, Luna, after he and his friends rescued her in a flooded field from heavy rains at Donana neighborhood in Cartama, near Malaga, southern Spain, December 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Volunteers carry dogs after they were rescued in a flooded area from the refuge 'Greyhounds in family' after heavy rains at Donana neighborhood in Cartama, near Malaga, southern Spain, December 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID The heaviest rainfall in years along Spain's southern coastline has flooded the streets of the city of Malaga and nearby towns, killing one woman and prompting the Spanish government to issue a public safety warning.

A 26-year-old-woman was found dead in the town of Estepona on Spain's Costa del Sol, a spokeswoman for Malaga's local government said.

Spain's meteorological service on Sunday issued a "red alert", its highest level of warning for "extreme risk", although it since lowered the warning one level to "important risk".

TV footage showed rainwater cascading down streets in towns such as Estepona, reaching as high as the tops of cars.

The local government said more than 600 emergency incidents had been reported due to weather and 300 rescue workers were working on Sunday to help people.

(Reporting by Angus Berwick; editing by Jason Neely)