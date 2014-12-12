MADRID Spanish consumer prices fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in November, final data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday, their fifth straight month in negative territory and accelerating from a 0.1 percent fall in October.

The decline in core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was however lower at -0.1 percent year on year, as it was in October.

Many economists now expect Spanish consumer prices to stay negative or very close to zero throughout 2015, dragged down mainly by falling oil prices expected to be keenly felt in a country strongly dependent on energy imports.

But with consumer spending still rising in Spain as savings rates fall - suggesting households are not putting off purchases in the hope prices will fall further - government officials and many analysts have so far discarded the risk of a debilitating deflation scenario.

The European Central Bank should decide early next year whether to bolster efforts to tackle low inflation and weak euro zone growth, with expectations gathering that it could start buying government bonds.

Falling prices in countries such as Spain have added to pressure for the ECB to act, though in the short term these are also helping cash-strapped households as the economy recovers following a recession.

