MADRID Spain's Prime Minister and his Italian counterpart urged the European Union on Monday to take fast action to tackle high youth unemployment and to speed up the implementation of the euro zone banking union.

Spain's Mariano Rajoy and Enrico Letta were speaking at a news conference after meeting in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

