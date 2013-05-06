Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta listens to a reporter's questions during a joint news conference with Angel Gurria, secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) at Chigi Palace in Rome May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

MADRID Europe risks a wave of anti-EU votes in 2014 European parliamentary elections unless a June summit of European Union leaders offers a concrete response to economic crisis, Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Monday.

"If the European summit in June... results in a bureaucratic, routine, formal conclusion, with a great abstract plan that needs two years to be implemented...we risk creating a climate in Europe in which the winning parties will be anti-European," Letta said.

In a joint press conference with Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Madrid, Letta urged the EU to take fast action to address high youth unemployment and to speed up the implementation of the euro zone banking union.

